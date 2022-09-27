Argentina vs Jamaica Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch International Friendly Live Coverage

Argentina will look to carry forward their impressive run as they are set to face Jamaica in an international friendly on Wednesday. The match between Argentina and Jamaica will be played at the Red Bull Arena in the United States of America.

The two teams had last played against each other at the 2015 Copa America and Argentina had won that match 1-0.

Argentina come into the fixture after clinching a convincing 3-0 victory against Honduras in their last match. Striker Lautaro Martinez opened the scoring after finding the back of the net in the 16th minute. Lionel Messi scored a brace in the match to earn a much-needed triumph for Argentina.

Jamaica, on the other hand, salvaged 1-1 draw against Qatar in their last encounter. Jamaica had earned a lead in the game but conceded a late goal to secure a draw.

Ahead of Wednesday’s international friendly match between Argentina and Jamaica; here is all you need to know:

What date international friendly match between Argentina (ARG) and Jamaica (JMC) will be played?

The international friendly match between Argentina and Jamaica will take place on September 28, Wednesday.

Where will the international friendly match Argentina (ARG) vs Jamaica (JMC) be played?

The international friendly match between Argentina and Jamaica will be played at the Red Bull Arena in the United States of America.

What time will the international friendly match Argentina (ARG) vs Jamaica (JMC) begin?

The international friendly match between Argentina and Jamaica will begin at 5:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Argentina (ARG) vs Jamaica (JMC) international friendly match?

Argentina vs Jamaica international friendly match will not be televised live in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Argentina (ARG) vs Jamaica (JMC) international friendly match?

Argentina vs Jamaica international friendly match will not be streamed live in India

Argentina (ARG) vs Jamaica (JMC) Possible Starting XI:

Argentina Predicted Starting Line-up: Geronimo Rulli, Nahuel Molina, German Pezzella, Lisandro Martinez, Nicolas Tagliafico, Rodrigo De Paul, Leandro Paredes, Giovani Lo Celso, Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martinez, Paulo Dybala

Jamaica Predicted Starting Line-up: Andre Blake, Amarii Bell, Damion Lowe, Adrian Mariappa, Gregory Leigh, Ravel Morrison, Leon Bailey, Kevon Lambert, Michail Antonio, Bobby Reid, Andre Gray

