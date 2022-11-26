Argentina vs Mexico Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Starting XIs for Argentina vs Mexico, FIFA World Cup, November 27

Argentina will take on Mexico in a do-or-die Group C encounter on Sunday. La Albiceleste, ranked third in the world and unbeaten for three years, were stunned by a spirited Saudi Arabia in their last match. Lionel Messi’s Argentina will have to collect maximum points on against Mexico if they are salvage their world cup campaign. This is arguably Messi’s last world cup and his team would want a glorious swansong for him. Lionel Scaloni’s side will be raring to go in this must-win match. Meanwhile, Mexico will likely be more aggressive and take more chances against Argentina. They played out a draw against Poland after Robert Lewandowski missed a penalty. This is a pivotal match for La Seleccion if they are to reach the knockout rounds once again.Tata Martino may field Raul Jimenez in the starting XI as he has returned to full fitness.

Ahead of the riveting FIFA World Cup match between Argentina and Mexico, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the FIFA World Cup match between Argentina and Mexico be played?

The FIFA World Cup match between Argentina and Mexico will be played on November 27, Sunday.

Where will the FIFA World Cup match between Argentina and Mexico be played?

The FIFA World Cup match between Argentina and Mexico will be played at the Lusail Stadium.

What time will the FIFA World Cup match between Argentina and Mexico begin?

The FIFA World Cup match between Argentina and Mexico will begin at 12:30 am IST, on November 27.

Which TV channels will broadcast the FIFA World Cup match between Argentina and Mexico?

The FIFA World Cup match between Argentina and Mexico will be telecast on the Sports18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the FIFA World Cup match between Argentina and Mexico?

The FIFA World Cup match between Argentina and Mexico will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website for free.

Argentina vs Mexico Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Lionel Messi

Vice-Captain: Hirving Lozano

Suggested Playing XI for Argentina vs Mexico Dream11 Fantasy Team:

GK: Emiliano Martinez

DEF: Gonzalo Montiel, Cristian Romero, Jorge Sanchez, Cesar Montes

MID: Rodrigo De Paul, Leandro Paredes, Hector Herrera

ST: Hirving Lozano, Alexis Vega, Lionel Messi

Argentina: Emiliano Martinez; Gonzalo Montiel, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martinez, Nicolas Tagliafico; Rodrigo De Paul, Leandro Paredes, Alexis Mac Allister; Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martinez, Angel Di Maria

Mexico: Guillermo Ochoa; Jorge Sanchez, Cesar Montes, Hector Moreno, Jesus Gallardo; Kevin Alvarez, Hector Herrera, Luis Chavez; Hirving Lozano, Henry Martin, Alexis Vega

