Argentina vs Mexico Live Streaming FIFA World Cup 2022: When and Where to Watch ARG vs MEX Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Argentina were on the wrong side of one of the biggest upsets in the FIFA World Cup 2022 when they lost to Saudi Arabia in their first match. The Argentines dominated position, posing a constant threat at the opposition goal but Saudi Arabia were up for the challenge as their defence held strong despite wave after wave of attack.

In a shocking series of events, Saudi Arabia’s victory sees them at the top of the group while La Albiceleste languish at the bottom. Messi and Co will thus have to put up a spirited performance against Mexico if they want to keep genuine hopes of qualifying from the group stages.

Mexico on the other hand pulled out a classic draw against Poland with their keeper Guillermo Ochoa once again coming to the rescue, saving a penalty against Robert Lewandowski to keep the match level. The 37-year-old keeper has been one of the most reliable players for Mexico in the World Cups. Putting the ball in his net is easier said than done.

Ahead of Tuesday’s FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Argentina and Mexico; here is all you need to know:

What date will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Argentina and Mexico be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Argentina and Mexico will take place on November 27, Sunday.

Where will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match Argentina vs Mexico be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Argentina and Mexico will be played at the Lusail Stadium.

What time will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match Argentina vs Mexico begin?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Argentina and Mexico will begin at 12:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Argentina vs Mexico FIFA World Cup 2022 match?

The Argentina vs Mexico FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be televised on Sports 18 and Sports 18 channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of Argentina vs Mexico FIFA World Cup 2022 match?

The Argentina vs Mexico FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app.

Argentina vs Mexico Possible Starting XI:

Argentina Predicted Starting Line-up: Emiliano Martinez; N Molina, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martinez, Tagliafico, Rodrigo De Paul, Leon Paredes, Mac Allister, Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martinez, Angel Di Maria

Mexico Predicted Starting Line-up: Guillermo Ochoa, J Sanchez, C Montes, H Moreno, J Gallardo, E Alvarez, H Herrera, L Chavez, H Lozano, H Martin, A Vega

