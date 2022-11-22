Argentina vs Saudi Arabia Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Starting XIs

Argentina and Saudi Arabia will square off in a riveting FIFA World Cup match on November 22. Lionel Messi will hope that he can lead the La Albiceleste to World Cup glory. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner has every reason to believe that Argentina can go all the way in his World Cup swansong.

Lionel Scaloni side is on an astonishing 36-game unbeaten run across all competitions which includes a successful Copa America campaign. Argentina’s defence looks formidable and they conceded just eight goals in 17 World Cup qualifying matches.

The formidable Argentina side will be looking to make a strong start against Saudi Arabia as it begins its World Cup campaign. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia will aim to be at the top of their game on Tuesday. They were routed 5-0 in their first encounter of the 2018 World Cup against host nation Russia. The Arabian Falcons will hope they can put up a better performance in their first match this time around.

Ahead of the FIFA World Cup match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the FIFA World Cup match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia be played?

The FIFA World Cup match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia will be played on November 22, Tuesday.

Where will the FIFA World Cup match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia be played?

The FIFA World Cup match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia will be played at the Lusail Stadium.

What time will the FIFA World Cup match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia begin?

The FIFA World Cup match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia will begin at 3:30 pm IST, on November 22.

Which TV channels will broadcast the FIFA World Cup match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia?

The FIFA World Cup match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia will be telecast on the Sports18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the FIFA World Cup match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia?

The FIFA World Cup match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website for free.

Argentina vs Saudi Arabia Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Lionel Messi

Vice-Captain: Leandro Paredes

Suggested Playing XI for Argentina vs Saudi Arabia Dream11 Fantasy Team:

GK: Emiliano Martínez

DEF: Nicolás Otamendi, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martínez, Mohammed Al-Burayk

MID: Leandro Paredes, Abdulelah Al-Malki, Mohamed Kanno

ST: Ángel Di María, Lionel Messi, Firas Al-Buraikan

Argentina: E. Martinez; Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Acuna; De Paul, Paredes, Mac Allister; Messi, L. Martinez, Di Maria

Saudi Arabia: Al-Owais; Al-Burayk, Al-Amri, Al-Bulahyi, Al-Shahrani; Kanno, Al-Malki; Al-Shehri, Al-Faraj, Al-Daswari; Al-Buraikan

