Argentina World Cup Victory Parade Ends In Tragedy As One Man Dies During Celebrations

Lionel Messi and his team ended Argentina’s 36-year wait for World Cup glory on Sunday. La Albiceleste triumphed in dramatic fashion as they beat France 4-2 on penalties.

An explosion of ecstasy and joy engulfed the entire nation after it emerged that Messi’s Argentina was bringing home football’s most coveted trophy.

Argentina’s stunning World Cup win over the defending champions triggered an outpouring of emotions in the South American country.

Millions of jubilant fans turned out on the streets of Buenos Aires on Tuesday to get a glimpse of their heroes during the open-top bus victory parade. However, reports suggest that the victory parade descended into chaos after a sea of ecstatic Argentinians lined the streets of Buenos Aires to celebrate La Albiceleste’s sensational win over France.

Moreover, news has emerged that a 24-year-old man died after falling from a roof in the capital, while a five-year-old boy is reportedly in a coma following the celebrations. According to the Buenos Aires Ministry of Health, the man died of a fatal head injury after falling from a height while he was celebrating.

The huge celebrations across the South American country have been somewhat marred by these unfortunate incidents.

The victory parade itself had to be abandoned after the crowd overwhelmed the security apparatus. The entire squad had to continue the tour by helicopter due to security concerns.

Several videos of the wild scenes in Buenos Aires have gone viral on Twitter. In a viral video, one fan can be seen jumping into the bus from an overhead bridge. The fan managed to land on the overhead deck occupied by the Argentina players. A second fan tried to follow him but missed the bus, and he fell backwards and into the crowd below.

Argentina won their first men’s football World Cup since 1986 in staggering fashion after Messi inspired his team to a penalty shootout victory over France.

Argentina clinched a win for the ages in a final which is now widely regarded as the greatest final of all time. Messi has finally cemented his place in the pantheon of greats after lifting the World Cup trophy which had eluded him so far and his victory gave tremendous joy to the people of Argentina. This joy was visible on the faces of the young men and women singing from atop traffic lights and in little girls with the nation’s flags painted on their cheeks. It seems like every Argentine is celebrating Messi’s crowning moment.

