Argentine DJ Denies Accusations of Infecting Lionel Messi With COVID-19 After Receiving Death Threats

The Omicron variant of the coronavirus shows little sign of loosening its grip. There has been quite a surge in cases worldwide and the virus is again having an effect on the sports world. Football, cricket, and tennis among other sports were affected by the new Covid-19 variant.

Football star Lionel Messi also tested positive for Covid-19 and is isolating at his house in Argentina. Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) confirmed on Sunday that the star striker is among four club players to have tested positive for COVID-19 during the holidays. Messi spent the Christmas break in his native Rosario, in Argentina, attending several parties. He also hosted one to bring in 2022 in his native Rosario, at which DJ Fer Palacio was invited to perform as a disc jockey (DJ).

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner had a good time and just days later, he was one of four PSG players to test positive for the virus. Meanwhile, the DJ who had in previous days attended several parties where people were later confirmed to have positive cases, in a video on Sunday said that he has received death threats and insults on social media by people who accused him of being responsible for giving Messi the virus.

Advertisement

The outrage followed after the DJ who was invited to provide the music for the event, shared a picture of himself and Messi on his Instagram page. “I got the greatest to dance. Thanks to all the Messi family for the invitation," Palacio wrote in the caption

But when Messi being infected came to light, Palacio had to endure a lot of flak and insults on social media, including death threats. He felt the need to clear the air and posted an Instagram video, explaining he did not give Messi the virus. “I am a trend on Twitter because Messi tested positive for COVID-19," Palacio said. He even shared his test with a negative result to put an end to such rumours.

Advertisement

“They relate this to me saying that I infected him. They have even called me a murderer. I have a lot of very bad private messages. Yesterday I got tested because I have to travel to Uruguay, and I do not have COVID-19," the DJ mentioned further in the video while sharing a screenshot of the negative test result.

Watch it here:

Advertisement

Meanwhile, PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino said that Messi will return to Paris only after he tests negative.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.