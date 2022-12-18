Home » News » Football » Argentine President Alberto Fernandez to Cheer for National Team From Home

Argentine President Alberto Fernandez to Cheer for National Team From Home

Argentine President Alberto Fernandez to cheer for national side from home, while France's Emmanuel Macron will attend the final in person

Last Updated: December 18, 2022, 10:08 IST

Buenos Aires

Argentine President Alberto Fernandez said he will be watching Sunday’s World Cup final match between his national team and France from home, and not in person from Qatar.

“Like millions of my compatriots, I will enjoy the final of the World Cup at home," he said Sunday on Twitter.

“I will live this fantastic moment as I have up to now, together with my people," he said. “Our best will be on the field, and our glorious fans in the stands."

Fernandez is a passionate fan of Argentinos Juniors, the team from which football superstar Diego Maradona emerged.

Fernandez’s French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, however, will attend the final in person, officials announced.

On Wednesday, Macron also attended as France prevailed in its semi-final against Morocco.

