Arindam Bhattacharja Set for Training Stint with Spanish Club Marbella FC

Goalkeeper Arindam Bhattacharja is set to head to Spain for a month-long training stint with Marbella FC as he seeks to step up preparation for the Indian Super League (ISL) season.

Bhattacharja, who featured for SC East Bengal last season, is keen to better his performance in goal in the upcoming campaign having won the ISL Golden Glove award in ISL 2020-21 campaign.

The 32-year-old goalkeeper made 29 saves in eleven matches for the Red and Gold brigade last season.

“I am going to Marbella in Spain, to train for a month. I will be training with the club called Marbella FC. I had a talk with their goalkeeping coach. He asked for few of the video clippings of my training to get an idea about how do I train here in Kolkata. I sent him some clippings of my training with some of the foreign coaches. After going through them, he asked me to go there and train with their first team," Bhattacharja told the ISL Media team.

Advertisement

“I have applied for the visa. Once it comes, I will leave for Marbella. I have to pay all the expenses for this training for one month," he added.

ALSO READ | Chennaiyin FC Rope in Iranian Defender Vafa Hakhamaneshi

With a heavy Spanish influence on the ISL, considering the number of coaches from the country that coach in the competition, Bhattacharja is keen to spend time with Spanish coaches at Marbella and gain useful tips from them ahead of the new season.

“I have to prepare well. I asked my agents to arrange something for a better and proper training. They suggested me to go to Marbella FC, where I can train with them properly. I have worked under many Spanish coaches back home. So I think, I will be comfortable with a Spanish set up. I hope to prepare, as I expect there and come back with a good shape and a lot of confidence," Bhattacharja said.

Advertisement

“The last season didn’t go well for me. That’s why I have decided to prepare well before coming season. In off season, I used to train under Abhijit Mondal in Kolkata. But nowadays, he is busy with his assignments in India U16 and U14 teams. That’s why he can’t give me full time," he added.

Advertisement

The 32-year-old is now awaiting his visa to travel to Spain and train with club from Marbella that plays in the fifth tier of Spanish football.

Advertisement

Bhattacharja will hope this short stint abroad will help him add to his qualities as a player and take him back among the top goalkeepers in the country after a tough season.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.