Army Green vs Odisha FC Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Army Green vs Odisha FC Durand Cup 2022 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Army Green will clash against Odisha FC in the Group D fixture of Durand Cup 2022. The match is slated for Sunday, September 4, at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati, Assam.

ASIA CUP 2022: FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS

The qualification battle is quite intense in group D as both Kerala Blasters and Army Green are in contention to make it to the knockout stage. As things stand, Army Green is in third place, having played a match less than Kerala Blasters who currently sit at the second position in the group with 7 points.

If Army Green defeats Odisha FC by a margin of three goals or more, they will advance to the next stage or else it’ll be the Blasters and Odisha that go through to the Super 8 stage.

Advertisement

As far as Odisha FC are concerned, they have already cemented their place in the quarter-finals and will be looking to rest some of their key players. With an impressive goal difference of 11, Odisha looks like a strong contender for the title.

A strong performance from Odisha will help their fellow ISL side to qualify. However, against a second-fiddle Odisha side, the Army Green will definitely fancy their chances.

Ahead of the Durand Cup match between Army Green and Odisha FC, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Durand Cup match between Army Green and Odisha FC be played?

The Durand Cup match between Army Green and Odisha FC will be played on Sunday, September 4.

Where will the match between Army Green and Odisha FC be played?

Advertisement

The Durand Cup match between Army Green and Odisha FC will be played at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati, Assam.

What time will the match between Army Green and Odisha FC begin?

The Durand Cup match between Army Green and Odisha FC will begin at 3:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Army Green and Odisha FC?

The Durand Cup match between Army Green and Odisha FC will be telecast on the Sports 18 Network in India.

Advertisement

How do I watch the live streaming of the match between Army Green and Odisha FC?

The Durand Cup match between Army Green and Odisha FC will be streamed live on the Voot app and JioTV.

Predicted Starting Line-up:

Odisha FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Lalthuammawia Ralte (Gk), Narender Gehlot, Nikhil Prabhu, Shubham Sarangi, Sebastian Zo, Paul Ramfangzauva, Raynier Fernandes, Saul Crespo, Pedro Martin, Diego Mauricio, Nandhakumar Sekar

Advertisement

Army Green Football Predicted Line-up: G Singh (Gk), Nitin Raj, Ayush, Ramandeep Singh, S. Somraj, Alan Thapa, C Rabha, Somesh Kothari, Dip Majumdar, Sunil Varghese, Gurjinder Singh

Read all the Latest Sports News and Breaking News here