Around the World: Chelsea Face Real Madrid, Villarreal Host Bayern Munich in the UCL; Everton Visit Burnley in the PL

A look at what’s happening in European football on Wednesday:

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

The remaining first-leg games in the Champions League quarterfinals see Chelsea host Real Madrid in a rematch from last season’s semifinals and Bayern travel to Villarreal.

Chelsea, the defending champions are mired in off-field problems with the club up for sale. Real Madrid — the current Spanish league leader — will look to put up a better showing against Chelsea than last season, when the 13-time champions were held to a draw at home and beaten 2-0 at Stamford Bridge.

Villarreal only qualified for the Champions League by winning last season’s Europa League and are the biggest surprise so far, getting through to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2009.

Eliminating Juventus in the last 16 shows how dangerous Unai Emery’s team could be against Bayern, who look to become European champions for the seventh time.

ENGLAND

Burnley host Everton in a match of huge significance in the relegation fight in the Premier League. Burnley are next-to-last in the table and four points adrift of Everton, who are one spot above the relegation zone.

Both have played two fewer games than the other two teams in the bottom four — Watford and last-place Norwich. Everton have lost five of their last six league games under recently hired manager Frank Lampard and have an extremely tough run of games to finish the season, starting with their next four opponents — Manchester United, Leicester, Liverpool and Chelsea.

Burnley have big problems of their own, losing the last four games and failing to score in any of them.

GERMANY

Augsburg can take another step toward Bundesliga survival with a home win over Mainz. The teams were initially supposed to play on March 12, before the game was postponed because of a coronavirus outbreak at Mainz.

The team returned to action and lost to Borussia Dortmund four days later but have since shown no ill-effects from the unforeseen break, routing Arminia Bielefeld 4-0 then recovering to get a 1-1 draw at Borussia Mönchengladbach.

Augsburg beat Wolfsburg over the weekend to move three points above Bielefeld and Hertha Berlin in the relegation zone and two points above Stuttgart.

