>ARS vs AST Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Premier League match between Arsenal and Aston Villa: In the upcoming Premier League action, Arsenal will host Aston Villa at the Emirates on Saturday, from 12:30 AM onwards. The Gunners cannot afford to lose or draw as they are currently 12th on the Premier League table. Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal salvaged a point after drawing at the death to secure a point against Crystal Palace. Striker Alexandre Lacazette came to the rescue and score in the last minute of extra time to level the match 2-2. Aston Villa on the other hand fell short as they were handed a 2-3 loss by Wolves. While Arsenal are unbeaten in the last five matches – three wins and two draws, Villa have lost three matches and won two. Three points can make plenty of difference for either side as Villa are just a point behind Arsenal in the 13th spot. An exciting clash is scheduled and fans here can check the ARS vs AST Dream 11 and Predicted XI here.

>ARS vs AST Telecast

Advertisement

The Premier League matches will be broadcast on Star Sports Select.

>ARS vs AST Live Streaming

The match between ARS vs AST is available to be streamed live on Hotstar + Disney App.

>ARS vs AST Match Details

The match between ARS vs AST will be played on Saturday, October 23, at the Emirates Stadium. The game will start at 12:30 AM (IST).

>ARS vs AST Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Vice-Captain: Danny Ings

ARS vs AST Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Emiliano Martinez

Defenders: Kieran Tierney, Ben White, Tyrone Mings, Ezri Konsa

Midfielders: Thomas Partey, Martin Odegaard, Emiliano Buendia

Strikers: Ollie Watkins, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Danny Ings

>Arsenal vs Aston Villa probable XI:

Arsenal Predicted Starting line-up: Aaron Ramsdale (GK); Takehiro Tomiyasu, Ben White, Gabriel, Kieran Tierney; Thomas Partey, Mohamed Elneny, Nicolas Pepe, Martin Odegaard, Emile-Smith-Rowe, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Aston Villa FC Predicted Starting line-up: Emiliano Martinez (GK); Tyrone Mings, Kortney Hause, Ezri Konsa; Matt Targett, Douglas Luiz, John McGinn, Matty Cash, Emiliano Buendia; Ollie Watkins, Danny Ings

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.