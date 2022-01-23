>ARS vs BUR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Today’s Premier League 2021-22 between Arsenal vs Burnley: Arsenal will welcome Burnley at the Emirates in the Premier League on Sunday as they aim to bounce back after their defeat in Carabao Cup. Arsenal were ousted as Liverpool won 2-0 in the second leg on Thursday.

Arsenal will be keen to return to winning ways against Burnley – a side that is rooted to the bottom of the league table.

Manchester City beat Arsenal at the start of the year and since that defeat, they are winless.

Burnley have just one win in the campaign so far and nothing has clicked for the team this season. They have bagged 11 points in 17 games.

Premier League 2021-22 Arsenal vs Burnley: Team News, Injury Update

For Arsenal, the midfield crisis keeps mounting up with the likes of Partey and Granit Xhaka - who has been sent off two times before against Burnley. Also, Mohamed Elneny is still on Africa Cup duties along with Nicolas Pepe.

For Burnley, it remains to be seen how the players respond after Covid wreaked havoc in the camp. Players like Johann Berg Gudmundsson, Nathan Collins, Dwight McNeil, Charlie Taylor, Erik Pieters and Matej Vydra have contracted the virus.

>ARS vs BUR Live Streaming

Most of the Premier League 2021-22 matches will be telecast on Star Sports Network. While live streaming will also be available on its digital application Disney+Hotstar.

>ARS vs BUR Match Details

The match will be played on Sunday, December 23 at Emirates. The game will start at 07:30 PM IST.

>ARS vs BUR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Lacazette

Vice-Captain: Rodriguez

Goalkeeper: Ramsdale

Defenders: Tomiyasu, White, Tarkowski, Mee

Midfielders: Saka, Smith Rowe, Westwood, Brownhill

Strikers: Lacazette, Rodriguez

>ARS vs BUR Probable XIs

Arsenal: Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tierney; Lokonga, Odegaard; Saka, Smith Rowe, Martinelli; Lacazette

Burnley: Pope; Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor; Gudmundsson, Cork, Westwood, Brownhill; Lennon, Rodriguez

