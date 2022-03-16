ARS vs LIV Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Premier League match between Arsenal and Liverpool: Liverpool will look to close the gap with top-placed Manchester City in the Premier League when they will travel to Emirates Stadium to take on Arsenal in their next game.

The Gunners went past Leicester City 2-0 on Sunday to extend their winning streak in England’s top flight to five games. They will come here with the hope to collect maximum points to open a four-point gap with their top-four challengers.

Jurgen Klopp’s men have won their last eight games on the trot. The EPL title contenders are unbeaten in their last four away games and have won three of those encounters, which also include a 2-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday at Amex stadium.

The Reds have gotten the better off the Gunners during their last two visits to Arsenal. The home team has also failed to score against Liverpool in their last five games with their last win against the Merseyside giants coming in July 2020.

Ahead of today’s Premier League encounter between Arsenal and Liverpool; here is all you need to know:

ARS vs LIV Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s Premier League match between Arsenal and Liverpool.

ARS vs LIV Live Streaming

The match between Arsenal and Liverpool is available to be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar App.

ARS vs LIV Match Details

The match between Arsenal and Liverpool will be played on Thursday, March 17, at Emirates Stadium. The game between Arsenal and Liverpool will start at 01:45 am (IST).

ARS vs LIV Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Mane

Vice-Captain: Fabinho

ARS vs LIV Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Ramsdale

Defenders: White, Tierney, Alexander-Arnold, Matip

Midfielders: Partey, Xhaka, Thiago, Fabinho

Strikers: Lacazette, Mane

Arsenal vs Liverpool starting line-ups:

Arsenal Predicted Starting XI: Ramsdale; Cedric, White, Gabriel, Tierney; Xhaka, Partey; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Lacazette

Liverpool Predicted Starting XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Jota, Mane, Diaz

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.