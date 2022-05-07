ARS vs LU Dream11 Team Prediction: Arsenal vs Leeds United Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for EPL 2021-22 ARS vs LU match, May 8, Emirates Stadium, 6:30 pm IST

ARS vs LU Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for EPL 2022 match between Arsenal vs Leeds United: Fourth-placed Arsenal will aim to extend their three-match unbeaten record as they are set to take on Leeds United on Sunday in English Premier League. The match is scheduled to be played at the Emirates Stadium.

Mikel Arteta’s men come into the fixture after clinching a terrific 1-2 win against their London rivals West Ham United.

On the other hand, a depleted Leeds United will be determined to earn some points against Arsenal in order to avoid the relegation threats. Jesse Marsch’s men come into the fixture after suffering a humiliating 0-4 defeat against defending champions Manchester City in their last Premier League encounter.

Leeds United currently occupy 17th spot on the Premier League points table.

Ahead of the match between Arsenal vs Leeds United; here is everything you need to know:

ARS vs LU Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Arsenal vs Leeds United match.

ARS vs LU Live Streaming

The match between Arsenal vs Leeds United is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

ARS vs LU Match Details

The ARS vs LU match will be played at the Emirates Stadium, in London on Sunday, May 8, at 6:30 pm IST.

ARS vs LU Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Martin Odegaard

Vice-Captain: Bukayo Saka

Suggested Playing XI for ARS vs LU Dream11 Fantasy Football:

Goalkeeper: Aaron Ramsdale

Defenders: Takehiro Tomiyasu, Nuno Tavares, Robin Koch, Junior Firpo

Midfielders: Granit Xhaka, Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Gabirel Martinelli, Kalvin Phillips

Forwards: Rodrigo

Arsenal vs Leeds United Possible Starting XI:

Arsenal Predicted Starting Line-up: Aaron Ramsdale, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Rob Holding, Gabriel, Nuno Tavares, Mohamed Elneny, Granit Xhaka, Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Gabirel Martinelli, Eddie Nketiah

Leeds United Predicted Starting Line-up: Illan Meslier, Sam Greenwood, Luke Ayling, Robin Koch, Pascal Struijk, Junior Firpo, Raphinha, Mateusz Klich, Kalvin Phillips, Jack Harrison, Rodrigo

