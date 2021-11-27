>ARS vs NEW Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Premier League match between Arsenal and Newcastle United: Arsenal will look to go back to winning ways when they play host to Newcastle United in their next Premier League game at the Emirates Stadium. The Gunners suffered a 0-4 loss at the hands of Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool in their previous domestic match. Arsenal’s defeat at Anfield also ended their 10-game unbeaten run in all competitions.

Arsenal are currently placed at the fifth spot on the table with six wins, two draws and four losses from 12 matches.

Arsenal’s foe Newcastle United are also under turmoil as they are rooted at the bottom of the Premier League table. They will come into this game after playing a 3-3 draw against Brentford in their last match.

The visitors have played 12 games this season so far and have failed in securing a single victory so far. They have lost six games while drawing as many thus far.

>Ahead of today’s Premier League encounter between Arsenal and Newcastle United; here is all you need to know:

>ARS vs NEW Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s Premier League match between Arsenal and Newcastle United.

>ARS vs NEW Live Streaming

The match between Arsenal and Newcastle United is available to be streamed live on Hotstar+Disney App.

>ARS vs NEW Match Details

The match between Arsenal and Newcastle United will be played on Saturday, November 27, at the Emirates Stadium. The game between Arsenal and Newcastle United will start at 06:00 pm (IST).

>ARS vs NEW Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Smith Rowe

Vice-Captain: Aubameyang

>ARS vs NEW Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Ramsdale

Defenders: White, Tomiyasu, Ritchie

Midfielders: Smith Rowe, Saka, Willock, Murphy

Strikers: Aubameyang, Lacazette, Wilson

>Arsenal vs Newcastle United starting line-ups:

Arsenal Predicted Starting XI: Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tierney; Saka, Partey, Lokonga, Smith Rowe; Aubameyang, Lacazette

Newcastle United Predicted Starting XI: Dubravka; Krafth, Lascelles, Clark; Murphy, Willock, Hayden, Ritchie; Joelinton, Wilson, Saint-Maximin

