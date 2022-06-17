Arsenal Lead Race to Rope in Manchester City Striker Gabriel Jesus

Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus is back again at the central point of transfer discussions. The arrival of Erling Haaland in all likelihood will reduce Jesus’ playing time at Manchester City and Arsenal want to make full use of this situation. The Gunners are reportedly interested in signing the 25-year-old.

As per an ESPN report, Arsenal have amplified their pursuit of Jesus and the London-based club are confident a deal can be pulled off. The report further states that City are looking for a fee in the region of £50 million and Arsenal appear to be the frontrunners in the race to sign the forward.

Though, everything has not been sorted out yet. Presently, Arsenal are working on the details of the deal and a probable transfer fee and bonuses that would be enough to convince Manchester City. A previous offer of £30 million was already rejected but Arsenal are expected to offer a new bid. According to many reports, Jesus is also interested in joining Arsenal.

Gabriel Jesus arrived at Manchester City after scoring 28 goals for Palmeiras. He represented the Brazilian club 83 times. Ahead of the 2017-18 season, Jesus joined Manchester City. So far, he has donned the City jersey in 236 matches and found the back of the net 95 times.

In the recently concluded Premier League, Jesus, who has one year left on his City contract, scored eight goals and produced as many assists to help City win the league title. It is believed that Jesus exactly fits the requirements of a player that Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta is trying to rope in.

The Gunners are also on the verge of acquiring the services of midfielder Fabio Vieira from Portuguese football club Porto. The deal will be finalised after he passes the medical tests and agreees to the personal terms.

Fabio had scored six league goals after playing 15 matches for Porto in the recently concluded Portuguese domestic league. Overall, the 22-year-old has scored 10 goals from 76 matches for Porto. As per the ESPN report, the Portuguese attacking midfielder will sign a five-year contract for a transfer worth up to €40 million.

