Arsenal Reportedly Interested in Signing Leeds United's Brazilian Winger Raphinha

Arsenal are reportedly ready to make an approach for Leeds United winger Raphina but the Gunners are probably late in joining the race to sign the Brazilian. Leeds United are believed to be expecting an approach from Arsenal to sign Raphina with several other clubs showing their interest in roping in the 25-year-old footballer.

According to an article published by Times, London giants Tottenham Hotspur and Barcelona have also made contact with Leeds United club officials about the former Sporting CP footballer.

Though, Leeds United have not received an official offer yet for Raphina. It is believed that the English club want more than £50 million for Raphina who joined the club two years back.

Many European giants might have already expressed their desire to rope in the Brazilian winger but it is understood that Raphina has agreed personal terms with Barcelona. However, a dreadful financial situation at the Nou Camp-based side has made the transfer process pretty complicated.

Former Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere recently talked about Raphina’s possible transfer move. Wilshere believes that the Brazilian will be a suitable option for Arsenal.

“For someone who’s only been in England for two years, he’s got a lot of experience. He came to England and just clicked straight away. He was in a relegation battle last year so he knows he’s up for a fight," Wilshere was quoted while talking to talkSPORT.

“I think he’d be a good one for Arsenal. He’ll be expensive, of course, he will," the 30-year-old further added.

Raphina had joined Leeds United back in 2020. So far he has played 67 matches for the English club and scored 17 goals. Raphina netted 11 goals in the English Premier League last season.

In the international circuit, he has donned the Brazilian jersey on nine occasions and found the back of the net three times.

Apart from Raphina, Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus as well. According to an article published by GOAL, the London-based club have reportedly placed a bid, believed to be around £30 million but it was rejected by the defending Premier League champions. It is understood that a structured deal along with suitable add-ons could help in pushing the price closer to City’s valuation.

