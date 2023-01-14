Arsenal Submit Fresh Bid For Shakhtar Donetsk Winger Mykhailo Mudryk: Report

Arsenal have reportedly submitted a third bid for Ukrainian winger Mykhailo Mudryk. Shakhtar Donetsk, after refusing Arsenal’s offers twice, appeared to be quite adamant in retaining Mudryk in the January transfer window.

Arsenal’s latest offer is expected to have now met Shakhtar Donetsk’s demand.

As per a report in ESPN, Arsenal may have edged ahead of their London rivals Chelsea in getting the the 21-year-old’s signature. The report further states that the latest bid is believed to comprise around €70 million up front.

The overall package is still expected to be short of Shakhtar’s €100m valuation though. Brentford had expressed their desire to sign Mudryk last season but the London club eventually failed to acquire his services.

The same outlet had earlier reported that Chelsea were also in hunt for Mudryk. The Blues are now expected to approach steadily after completing the loan move for Portuguese striker Joao Felix from Spanish club Atletico Madrid.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta had also opened up his side’s interest in Mykhaylo Mudryk. “We cannot talk about any other player. [There is] some interest on things we would like to do to improve the team because we are short in certain areas and with injuries that we picked [up.] We are determined to improve the team in every window," Arteta said on Friday.

Mudryk has also responded to the talks surrounding his future.

According to various media reports, he recently called Arteta a top coach and shared a praying emoji on Instagram after the news of Arsenal’s improved bid was first made public.

Mudryk, during his second stint at Shakhtar Donetsk, has managed to find the back of the net 12 times after featuring in 40 matches. In international circuit, Mudryk has one goal to his name.

Even if Arsenal manage to land Mudryk, they are certainly going be without the Ukraine international in their next match. The Premier League leaders will be involved in a high-voltage north London derby against Tottenham Hotspur.

Arsenal will face taken Antonio Conte’s men on Sunday and a win will take their tally to 47 points.

