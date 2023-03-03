Arsenal vs Bournemouth Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Premier League 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Arsenal will aim to extend their winning run in Premier League to four matches when they take the field against Bournemouth on Saturday. The Premier League encounter between Arsenal and Bournemouth will be played at the Emirates Stadium in London. The Gunners consolidated their top spot in the Premier League standings after comfortably defeating Everton 4-0 on Thursday. Brazilian striker Gabriel Martinelli scored a brace in the game to earn the full three points for Arsenal. The victory helped the London giants to go five points clear of second-placed Manchester City. After playing 25 matches, Mikel Arteta’s men currently have 60 points under their belt.

Bournemouth, on the other hand, are languishing at the 19th spot in the Premier League standings. Garry O’Neil’s men have till now managed to collect 21 points after playing 24 Premier League matches this season. In their last match, Bournemouth had to suffer a 1-4 defeat at the hands of defending Premier League champions Manchester City.

Ahead of the Premier League match between Arsenal and Bournemouth, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Premier League 2022-23 match between Arsenal and Bournemouth be played?

The Premier League 2022-23 match between Arsenal and Bournemouth will take place on March 4, Saturday.

Where will the Premier League 2022-23 match Arsenal vs Bournemouth be played?

The Premier League match between Arsenal and Bournemouth will be played at the Emirates Stadium in London.

At what time will the Premier League 2022-23 match Arsenal vs Bournemouth begin?

The Premier League match between Arsenal and Bournemouth will begin at 8:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Arsenal vs Bournemouth Premier League match?

Arsenal vs Bournemouth Premier League match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Arsenal vs Bournemouth Premier League match?

Arsenal vs Bournemouth Premier League match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

Arsenal vs Bournemouth Possible Starting XI:

Arsenal Predicted Starting Line-up: Aaron Ramsdale, Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Martin Odegaard, Jorginho, Granit Xhaka, Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard, Bukayo Saka

Bournemouth Predicted Starting Line-up: Neto, Adam Smith, Jack Stephens, Chris Mepham, Marcos Senesi, Jordan Zemura, Dango Ouattara, Jefferson Lerma, Philip Billing, Hamed Traore, Dominic Solanke

