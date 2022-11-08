Arsenal vs Brighton Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch EFL Cup 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Arsenal are all set to take on Brighton on Thursday in the third round of the EFL Cup. The two teams will be in action at the Emirates Stadium, in London.

The Gunners come into the fixture after outclassing city-rivals Chelsea in the Premier League. Arsenal defender Gabriel scored the only goal of the match to earn full three points for his side.

The new season has so far proved to be a sensational one for Arsenal. In Premier League, Mikel Arteta’s currently claim the top spot. The London giants also won five of their six matches to qualify for the next round in Europa League.

Brighton, on the other hand, are now placed in sixth position on the Premier League points table. And Roberto De Zerbi’s men are expected to face a stern test when they will be facing a mighty Arsenal side on Thursday.

Ahead of Thursday’s EFL Cup match between Arsenal and Brighton; here is all you need to know:

What date EFL Cup 2022-23 match between Arsenal (ARS) and Brighton (BHA) will be played?

The EFL Cup 2022-23 match between Arsenal (ARS) and Brighton (BHA) will take place on November 10, Thursday.

Where will the EFL Cup 2022-23 match Arsenal (ARS) vs Brighton (BHA) be played?

The EFL Cup match between Arsenal (ARS) and Brighton (BHA) will be played at the Emirates Stadium in London.

What time will the EFL Cup 2022-23 match Arsenal (ARS) vs Brighton (BHA) begin?

The EFL Cup match between Arsenal (ARS) and Brighton (BHA) will begin at 1:15 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Arsenal (ARS) vs Brighton (BHA) EFL Cup match?

Arsenal (ARS) vs Brighton (BHA) EFL Cup match will be televised live on Sports 18 channel in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Arsenal (ARS) vs Brighton (BHA) EPL Cup match?

Arsenal (ARS) vs Brighton (BHA) EFL Cup match will be streamed live on Voot and Jio TV.

Arsenal (ARS) vs Brighton (BHA) Possible Starting XI:

Arsenal Predicted Starting Line-up: Aaron Ramsdale, Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Thomas Partey, Granit Xhaka, Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus

Brighton Predicted Starting Line-up: Robert Sanchez, Pascal Gross, Adam Webster, Lewis Dunk, Pervis Estupinan, Alexis Mac Allister, Moises Caicedo, Kaoru Mitoma, Adam Lallana, Solly March, Leandro Trossard

