Arsenal vs Chelsea Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Florida Cup Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Fierce London rivals Arsenal and Chelsea will face each other in Florida Cup final on Sunday. The match between Arsenal and Chelsea will be played at the Camping World Stadium in United States.

Arsenal have so far played four matches in the pre-season campaign and Mikel Arteta’s boys have been unbeaten. The Gunners, in their last encounter, managed to claim 1-3 win against Orlando City.

Arsenal had kicked off their pre-season campaign after bagging a 5-1 win against Ipswich Town. In their second pre-season fixture, the London giants outclassed Nurnberg 3-5. In their next match, The Gunners claimed a 2-0 win against Everton.

Chelsea, on the other hand, had to endure a defeat against Charlotte FC in their last fixture. In their first pre-season match, The Blues clinched a 2-1 victory against Club America. German striker Timo Werner and English attacking midfielder Mason Mount found the back of the net in that game as Chelsea clinched a victory.

Advertisement

Ahead of Sunday’s Florida Cup match between Arsenal and Manchester City; here is all you need to know:

What date Florida Cup match between Arsenal and Chelsea will be played?

The Florida Cup match between Arsenal and Chelsea will take place on July 24, Sunday.

Where will the Florida Cup match Arsenal vs Chelsea be played?

The Florida Cup match between Arsenal and Chelsea will be played at the Camping World Stadium in United States.

What time will the Florida Cup match Arsenal vs Chelsea begin?

The Florida Cup match between Arsenal and Chelsea will begin at 5:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Arsenal vs Chelsea Florida Cup match?

Advertisement

Arsenal vs Chelsea Florida Cup match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Arsenal vs Chelsea Florida Cup match?

Arsenal vs Chelsea Florida Cup match is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

Arsenal vs Chelsea Possible Starting XI:

Arsenal Predicted Starting Line-up: Aaron Ramsdale, Cedric Soares, Ben White, Gabriel, Nuno Tavarez, Thomas Partey, Mohamed Elneny, Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus

Advertisement

Chelsea Predicted Starting Line-up: Edouard Mendy, Trevoh Chalobah, Thiago Silva, Levi Colwill, Reece James, Conor Gallagher, Jorginho, Ben Chilwell, Mason Mount, Raheem Sterling, Kai Havertz

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here