Arsenal vs Everton Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Premier League 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

In their next Premier League fixture, Arsenal is set to host Everton at the Emirates Stadium on March 2. Arsenal will head to the home game on the back of a 1-0 away win over Leicester City in their previous game. The victory helped Mikel Arteta’s side to get well-settled on the top of the league table. The Gunners have now reached 57 points after 24 matches. On the other hand, Everton endured a damaging defeat in their last Premier League game. They were defeated 2-0 by Unai Emery’s Aston Villa in front of the home crowd. The Toffees are battling to avoid relegation this season and are the eighteenth team in the standings at this moment, just ahead of Bournemouth and Southampton.

Arsenal will try to get the best out of the Everton game since they want to increase the point gap with Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City, who are now second in the table with 55 points in 24 matches. Meanwhile, looking at Everton’s current situation, each and every match is crucial for them in order to survive in the top-tier league. Although, they look to have picked up the rhythm and are slowly climbing up in the order. Sean Dyche’s boys have come out victorious in two of their last four Premier League appearances.

Ahead of Saturday’s Premier League 2022-23 match between Arsenal and Everton; here is all you need to know:

What date Premier League 2022-23 match between Arsenal and Everton will be played?

The Premier League 2022-23 match between Arsenal and Everton will take place on February 25, Saturday.

Where will the Premier League 2022-23 match Arsenal vs Everton be played?

The Premier League 2022-23 match between Arsenal and Everton will be played at the Emirates Stadium, Arsenal.

What time will the Premier League 2022-23 match Arsenal vs Everton begin?

The Premier League 2022-23 match between Arsenal and Everton will begin at 1:15 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Arsenal vs Everton Premier League 2022-23 match?

Arsenal vs Everton match will not be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Arsenal vs Everton Premier League 2022-23 match?

Arsenal vs Everton match will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Arsenal vs Everton Possible Starting XI:

Arsenal Predicted Starting Line-up: Ramsdale, Zinchenko, Gabriel, Saliba, White, Xhaka, Partey, Odegaard, Trossard, Martinelli, Saka

Everton Predicted Starting Line-up: Pickford, Coleman, Coady, Tarkowski, Mykolenko, Iwobi, Doucoure, Gueye, Onana, McNeil, Maupay

