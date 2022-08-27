Arsenal vs Fulham Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch EPL 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Table-toppers Arsenal will be aiming to keep their unbeaten run intact as they take on Fulham today in Premier League. The match between Arsenal and Fulham will be played at the Emirates Stadium in London.

Mikel Arteta’s men come into the fixture after registering a convincing 0-3 win against Bournemouth in their last fixture. Arsenal’s Norwegian midfielder Martin Odegaard had scored a brace in the contest to earn three points for the Gunners.

Fulham, on the other hand, secured a thrilling 3-2 victory against Brentford in their last Premier League encounter. Fulham’s Serbian striker Aleksandar Mitrovic scored a 90th minute goal to clinch full three points against Brentford.

Fulham, with one win and two draws, currently find themselves at seventh spot in the Premier League standings.

Ahead of Saturday’s EPL match between Arsenal and Fulham here is all you need to know:

What date EPL 2022-23 match between Arsenal (ARS) and Fulham (FUL) will be played?

The EPL 2022-23 match between Arsenal (ARS) and Fulham (FUL) will take place on August 27, Saturday.

Where will the EPL 2022-23 match Arsenal (ARS) vs Fulham (FUL) be played?

The EPL match between Arsenal (ARS) and Fulham (FUL) will be played at the Emirates Stadium in London.

What time will the EPL 2022-23 match Arsenal (ARS) vs Fulham (FUL) begin?

The EPL match between Arsenal (ARS) and Fulham (FUL) will begin at 10:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Arsenal (ARS) vs Fulham (FUL) EPL match?

Arsenal (ARS) vs Fulham (FUL) EPL match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Arsenal (ARS) vs Fulham (FUL) EPL match?

Arsenal (ARS) vs Fulham (FUL) EPL match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Arsenal (ARS) vs Fulham (FUL) Possible Starting XI:

Arsenal Predicted Starting Line-up: Aaron Ramsdale, Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Thomas Partey, Granit Xhaka, Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus

Fulham Predicted Starting Line-up: Bernd Leno, Kenny Tete, Tosin Adarabioyo, Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson, Harrison Reed, Joao Palhinha, Jay Stansfield, Andreas Pereira, Bobby Reid, Aleksandar Mitrovic

