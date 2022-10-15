Arsenal vs Leeds United Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch EPL 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

In Sunday’s Premier League showdown at Elland Road, league leaders Arsenal will take on Leeds United. The Gunners will be looking to extend their lead at the top and drift apart from defending champions Manchester City.

Bukayo Saka’s scintillating brace and Gabriel Martinelli’s solitary goal gave Arsenal a resounding triumph against last year’s runners-up Liverpool. Under Mikel Arteta’s tutelage, Arsenal has made major strides in the Premier League and might give City a run for their money.

On the contrary, Leeds found themselves a goal to the good against Crystal Palace in their last match. After going a goal down, Odsonne Edouard and Eberechi Eze turned the game on its head for Leeds as they triumphed 2-1. Expect a crackerjack when the two sides clash in the Premier League.

Ahead of the EPL match between Arsenal and Leeds United, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the EPL 2022 match between Arsenal (ARS) and Leeds United (LU) be played?

The EPL 2022-23 match between Arsenal (ARS) and Leeds United (LU) will take place on October 1, Saturday.

Where will the EPL 2022-23 match Arsenal (ARS) vs Leeds United (LU) be played?

The EPL match between Arsenal (ARS) and Leeds United (LU) will be played at the Elland Road Stadium.

What time will the EPL 2022-23 match Arsenal (ARS) vs Leeds United (LU) begin?

The EPL match between Arsenal (ARS) and Leeds United (LU) will begin at 6:30 pm ST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Arsenal (ARS) vs Leeds United (LU) EPL match?

Arsenal (ARS) vs Leeds United (LU) EPL match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Arsenal (ARS) vs Leeds United (LU) EPL match?

Arsenal (ARS) vs Leeds United (LU) EPL match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

Arsenal (ARS) vs Leeds United (LU) Possible Starting XI:

Arsenal Predicted Starting Line-up: Aaron Ramsdale, Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel, Kieran Tierney, Thomas Partey, Granit Xhaka, Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus

Leeds United Predicted Starting Line-up: Illan Meslier (Gk), Rasmus Kristensen, Robin Koch, Liam Cooper, Pascal Struijk, Tyler Adams, Marco Roca, Brendon Aaronson, Rodrigo, Luis Sinisterra, Patrick Bamford

