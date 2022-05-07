Arsenal vs Leeds United Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch EPL 2022 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

After remaining winless in their last two matches, Leeds United will be hoping to clinch the full three points against Arsenal on Sunday, in English Premier League. Also, Jesse Marsch’s men will be hoping to get back to the winning track to avoid relegation threats. The match between Arsenal and Leeds United is scheduled to be played at the Emirates Stadium, in London.

17th-placed Leeds come into the fixture after enduring a humiliating 0-4 defeat against defending champions Manchester City in their last match.

On the other hand, fourth-placed Arsenal will be determined to secure a top-four finish in the Premier League this season. After playing 34 matches, the Gunners have bagged 63 points.

Ahead of today’s EPL match between Arsenal vs Leeds United; here is all you need to know:

What date EPL 2022 match between Arsenal (ARS) and Leeds United (LU) will be played?

The EPL 2022 match between Arsenal (ARS) and Leeds United (LU) will take place on May 8, Sunday.

Where will the EPL 2022 match Arsenal (ARS) vs Leeds United (LU) be played?

The match between Arsenal (ARS) and Leeds United (LU) will be played at the Emirates Stadium, in London.

What time will the EPL 2022 match Arsenal (ARS) vs Leeds United (LU) begin?

The match between Arsenal (ARS) and Leeds United (LU) will begin at 6:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Arsenal (ARS) vs Leeds United (LU) match?

Arsenal (ARS) vs Leeds United (LU) match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Arsenal (ARS) vs Leeds United (LU) match?

Arsenal (ARS) vs Leeds United (LU) match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Arsenal (ARS) and Leeds United (LU) Possible Starting XI:

Arsenal Predicted Starting Line-up: Aaron Ramsdale, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Rob Holding, Gabriel, Nuno Tavares, Mohamed Elneny, Granit Xhaka, Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Gabirel Martinelli, Eddie Nketiah

Leeds United Predicted Starting Line-up: Illan Meslier, Sam Greenwood, Luke Ayling, Robin Koch, Pascal Struijk, Junior Firpo, Raphinha, Mateusz Klich, Kalvin Phillips, Jack Harrison, Rodrigo

