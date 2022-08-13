Arsenal vs Leicester City Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch EPL 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Leicester City will be aiming for their first victory of the season as they face Arsenal in English Premier League on Saturday. The Premier League match between Arsenal and Leicester City will be played at the Emirates Stadium in London.

Leicester City, in their opening match, conceded a late goal to settle for just a point against Brentford. Leicester Manager Brendan Rodgers will be wary of his side’s defence after squandering a two-goal lead against Brentford.

Arsenal, on the other hand, come into the fixture after registering a convincing 0-2 away win against Crystal Palace. Brazilian striker Gabriel Martinelli found the back of the net in the 20th minute to earn a vital 1-0 lead for the Gunners. Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi scored an own goal in 85th minute to ensure full three points for Mikel Arteta’s boys.

Ahead of Saturday’s EPL match between Arsenal and Leicester City here is all you need to know:

Which TV channels will broadcast Arsenal (ARS) vs Leicester City (LEI) EPL match?

Arsenal vs Leicester City EPL match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Arsenal (ARS) vs Leicester City (LEI) EPL match?

Arsenal vs Leicester City EPL match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Arsenal (ARS) vs Leicester City (LEI) Possible Starting XI:

Arsenal Predicted Starting Line-up: Aaron Ramsdale, Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Thomas Partey, Granit Xhaka, Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus

Leicester City Predicted Starting Line-up: Danny Ward, Daniel Amartey, Jonny Evans, Wesley Fofana, Timothy Castagne, Youri Tielemans, Wilfred Ndidi, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, James Austin, James Maddison, Jamie Vardy

