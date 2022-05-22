Arsenal vs Everton Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch EPL 2021-22 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Two defeats in the last two matches were enough to shatter Arsenal’s hope of qualifying for next season’s Champions League. Although Arsenal can still pull off a top-four finish but will need a big favour from Tottenham.

The Gunners are set to take on Everton in their final match of this season’s English Premier League on Sunday (May 22). The match between Arsenal and Everton will be played at the Emirates Stadium.

Fifth-placed Arsenal come into the fixture after suffering a 2-0 defeat against Newcastle United in their last Premier League encounter.

16th-placed Everton, on the other hand, will be hoping to end their poor Premier League campaign on a winning note when they take on the London team.

Ahead of the EPL match between Arsenal vs Everton, here is all you need to know:

When will the EPL 2021-22 match between Arsenal and Everton be played?

The EPL 2021-22 match between Arsenal and Everton will take place on May 22, Sunday.

Where will the EPL 2021-22 match Arsenal vs Everton be played?

The match between Arsenal and Everton will be played at the Emirates Stadium, in London.

What time will the EPL 2021-22 match Arsenal vs Everton begin?

The match between Arsenal and Everton will begin at 8:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Arsenal vs Everton match?

Arsenal vs Everton match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Arsenal vs Everton match?

Arsenal vs Everton match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Arsenal and Everton Possible Starting XI:

Arsenal Predicted Starting Line-up: Aaron Ramsdale, Cedric Soares, Ben White, Gabriel, Nuno Tavares, Mohamed Elneny, Granit Xhaka, Emile Smith Rowe, Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka, Edward Nketiah

Everton Predicted Starting Line-up: Jordan Pickford, Seamus Coleman, Michael Keane, Mason Holgate, Alex Iwobi, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Andre Gomes, Vitalii Mykolenko, Anthony Gordon, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison

