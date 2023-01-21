Arsenal vs Manchester United Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch EPL 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Arsenal’s sensational run in this season’s Premier League has been halted only once after they were outclassed by Manchester United back in September last year. The Gunners will now seek revenge as they are set to face Manchester United in a return-leg fixture on Sunday. The Premier League encounter between Arsenal and Manchester United will be played at the Emirates Stadium, in London.

Mikel Arteta’s men will head into the fixture after getting the better of London rivals Tottenham Hotspur in their last match. Arsenal, with 47 points under their belt, now comfortably sit on top of the Premier League standings.

Manchester United, on the other hand, were held to a 1-1 draw by Crystal Palace in their last match. Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag will have to make some changes to his midfield after Brazilian Casemiro was ruled out of the game against Arsenal due to a suspension.

Ahead of the EPL match between Arsenal and Manchester United, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the EPL 2022-23 match between Arsenal and Manchester United be played?

The EPL 2022-23 match between Arsenal and Manchester United will take place on January 22, Sunday.

Where will the EPL 2022-23 match Arsenal vs Manchester United be played?

The EPL match between Arsenal and Manchester United will be played at the Emirates Stadium in London.

At what time will the EPL 2022-23 match Arsenal vs Manchester United begin?

The EPL match between Arsenal and Manchester United will begin at 10:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Arsenal vs Manchester United EPL match?

Arsenal vs Manchester United EPL match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Arsenal vs Manchester United EPL match?

Arsenal vs Manchester United EPL match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

Arsenal vs Manchester United Possible Starting XI:

Arsenal Predicted Starting Line-up: Aaron Ramsdale, Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Granit Xhaka, Thomas Partey, Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka, Edward Nketiah, Gabriel Martinelli

Manchester United Predicted Starting Line-up: David de Gea, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw, Fred, Christian Eriksen, Antony, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, Wout Weghorst

