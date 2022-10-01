Arsenal vs Tottenham Live Football Streaming: How to Watch Premier League 2022-23 Coverage on TV And Online

Tottenham will be aiming to dethrone Arsenal from the top spot of the Premier League points table as the north London derby is scheduled to be played on Saturday. The match between Arsenal and Tottenham will be played at the Emirates Stadium in London.

The Gunners will come into the fixture after securing a convincing 0-3 victory over Brentford in their last encounter. Mikel Arteta’s men currently find themselves at the top spot with 18 points from seven matches.

Tottenham, on the other hand, clinched a comfortable 6-2 win against Leicester City in their last Premier League encounter. Tottenham’s South Korean striker Son Heung-min scored a hat-trick in the game. Tottenham are currently placed at third spot on the Premier League points table. Antonio Conte’s side have secured 17 points from seven EPL games.

Ahead of Saturday’s EPL match between Arsenal and Tottenham; here is all you need to know:

When will the Premier League 2022-23 match between Arsenal (ARS) and Tottenham (TOT) will be played?

The EPL 2022-23 match between Arsenal (ARS) and Tottenham (TOT) will take place on October 1, Saturday.

Where will the EPL 2022-23 match Arsenal (ARS) vs Tottenham (TOT) be played?

The EPL match between Arsenal (ARS) and Tottenham (TOT) will be played at the Emirates Stadium in London.

What time will the EPL 2022-23 match Arsenal (ARS) vs Tottenham (TOT) begin?

The EPL match between Arsenal (ARS) and Tottenham (TOT) will begin at 5 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Arsenal (ARS) vs Tottenham (TOT) EPL match?

Arsenal (ARS) vs Tottenham (TOT) EPL match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Arsenal (ARS) vs Tottenham (TOT) EPL match?

Arsenal (ARS) vs Tottenham (TOT) EPL match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

Arsenal (ARS) vs Tottenham (TOT) Possible Starting XIs

Arsenal Predicted Starting Line-up: Aaron Ramsdale, Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel, Kieran Tierney, Thomas Partey, Granit Xhaka, Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus

Tottenham Predicted Starting Line-up: Fraser Forster, Cristian Romero, Eric Dier, Clement Lenglet, Ivan Perisic, Pierre-Emile Hojberg, Rodrigo Bentancur, Emerson Royal, Heung-Min Son, Richarlison, Harry Kane

