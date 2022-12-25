Arsenal vs West Ham Premier League Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Arsenal vs West Ham

Arsenal will host West Ham in a London derby on Boxing Day. Mikel Arteta’s side is at the top of the Premier League table and they will be aiming to get off to a flying start as club football resumes after the World Cup. The Gunners have a five-point lead atop the points table but they cannot afford to be complacent. It remains to be seen how Arteta will replace Gabriel Jesus who is sidelined due to injury. Moreover, Oleksandr Zinchenko (calf) and Takehiro Tomiyasu (hamstring) are also doubtful for the match. Despite all the injury concerns, Arteta’s young side remain the favourites.

Meanwhile, West Ham will be looking to make a fresh start to their campaign. The World Cup break has provided them with a golden opportunity to salvage their Premier League campaign. David Moyes’ side will have to avoid making defensive mistakes if they are to stun Arsenal. The Hammers will be without Nayef Aguerd as he injured his thigh at the World Cup.

Advertisement

Ahead of the match between Arsenal and West Ham, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Premier League match between Arsenal and West Ham be played?

The Premier League match between Arsenal and West Ham will be played on December 27, Tuesday.

Where will the Premier League match between Arsenal and West Ham be played?

The Premier League match between Arsenal and West Ham will be played at the Emirates Stadium.

What time will the Premier League match between Arsenal and West Ham begin?

The Premier League match between Arsenal and West Ham will begin at 1:30 am IST, on December 27.

Advertisement

Which TV channels will broadcast the Premier League match between Arsenal and West Ham?

The Premier League match between Arsenal and West Ham will be telecast on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Premier League match between Arsenal and West Ham?

The Premier League match between Arsenal and West Ham will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Arsenal Probable Starting Line-up: Turner; Tomiyasu, Holding, Cedric, Tierney; Xhaka, Lokonga; Saka, Vieira, Martinelli; Nketiah

Advertisement

West Ham Probable Starting Line-up: Fabianski; Coufal, Johnson, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Rice, Soucek; Bowen, Lanzini, Fornals; Antonio

Read all the Latest Sports News here