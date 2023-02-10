AS Monaco vs Paris Saint Germain Ligue 1 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch AS Monaco vs Paris Saint Germain Live?

Paris Saint Germain will battle it out against AS Monaco on February 11, in Ligue 1. The Paris-based club are still reeling from their shock exit in the Coupe de France against Olympique de Marseille. The Parc des Princes outfit would be hoping to get back to winning ways against Monaco. Christophe Galtier’s men are currently top of the table in France’s top flight with 54 points from 22 games.

Monaco have won their last two games in a row, gaining some momentum along the way. Their last outing was a 0-2 victory against Clermont Foot. PSG might be one of their toughest opponents recently, and getting past them is never easy. The Parisians will be eager to make a mark after their disappointing performance against Marseille. Kylian Mbappe’s absence could be a major setback for the Paris-based club who looked out of sorts without their French star in their last outing.

Ahead of the Ligue 1 match between AS Monaco and Paris Saint Germain, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Ligue 1 match between AS Monaco and Paris Saint Germain be played?

The Ligue 1 match between AS Monaco and Paris Saint Germain will be played on February 11, Saturday.

Where will the Ligue 1 match between AS Monaco and Paris Saint Germain be played?

The Ligue 1 match between AS Monaco and Paris Saint Germain will be played at Stade Louis II, Monaco.

At what time will the Ligue 1 match AS Monaco vs Paris Saint Germain begin?

The Ligue 1 match between AS Monaco and Paris Saint Germain will begin at 9:30 pm IST, on February 11.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Ligue 1 match between AS Monaco and Paris Saint Germain?

The Ligue 1 match between AS Monaco and Paris Saint Germain will be telecast on the Sports 18 channel in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Ligue 1 match between AS Monaco and Paris Saint Germain?

The Ligue 1 match between AS Monaco and Paris Saint Germain will be streamed live on Jio Cinema as well as Voot app and website.

Probable Starting XI:

Paris Saint Germain Probable Starting XI: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Achraf Hakimi, Sergio Ramos, Marquinhos, Nuno Mendes, Carlos Soler, Danilo Pereira, Vitinha, Lionel Messi, Neymar, Fabian Ruiz

AS Monaco Probable Starting XI: Alexander Nubel, Ruben Aguilar, Guillermo Maripan, Caio Henrique; Axel Disasi, Youssouf Fofana, Mohamed Camara, Aleksandr Golovin; Takumi Minamino; Breel Embolo, Krepin Diatta

