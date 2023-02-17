Aston Villa vs Arsenal Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Premier League Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Arsenal had to relinquish the top spot in Premier League standings after conceding a heartbreaking defeat at the hands of defending champions Manchester City. After securing a brilliant start to their Premier League campaign this season, the Gunners suddenly seem to have run out of steam. Mikel Arteta’s men have now dropped eight points in their last three Premier League matches. Arsenal will aim to reclaim the top spot as they are set to face Aston Villa on Saturday. The Premier League encounter between Aston Villa and Arsenal will take place at Villa Park. The London-based outfit currently have 51 points after playing 22 matches.

Aston Villa also had to suffer a 3-1 defeat in their last match against Manchester City. Unai Emery’s men are now placed in 11th position in the Premier League standings.

Ahead of Saturday’s Premier League match between Aston Villa and Arsenal; here is all you need to know:

What date Premier League match between Aston Villa and Arsenal will be played?

The Premier League match between Aston Villa and Arsenal will take place on February 18, Saturday.

Where will the Premier League match Aston Villa vs Arsenal be played?

The Premier League match between Aston Villa vs Arsenal will be played at the Villa Park.

What time will the Premier League match Aston Villa vs Arsenal begin?

The Premier League match between Aston Villa vs Arsenal will begin at 6:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Aston Villa vs Arsenal Premier League match?

Aston Villa vs Arsenal Premier League match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Aston Villa vs Arsenal Premier League match?

Aston Villa vs Arsenal Premier League match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

Aston Villa vs Arsenal Possible Starting XI:

Aston Villa Predicted Starting Line-up: Emiliano Martinez, Ashley Young, Ezri Konsa, Calum Chambers, Lucas Digne, Emiliano Buendia, Boubacar Kamara, Douglas Luiz, Jacob Ramsey, Leon Bailey, Ollie Watkins

Arsenal Predicted Starting Line-up: Aaron Ramsdale, Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Granit Xhaka, Jorginho, Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka, Edward Nketiah, Gabriel Martinelli

