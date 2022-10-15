Aston Villa vs Chelsea Premier League Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Aston Villa vs Chelsea Match Live?

Aston Villa will host Chelsea for an intriguing Premier League encounter on October 16. Chelsea are the favourites in this encounter and they will look to extend their winning streak in the Premier League to four matches. Chelsea will miss N’Golo Kante as well as Reece James who suffered an issue with his knee. But Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is in imperious form and will be the key player for Chelsea in this match.

Steven Gerrard’s side will be a formidable opponent at Villa Park. The hosts will heavily depend on the trio of Philippe Coutinho, Emiliano Buendia and Ollie Watkins on Sunday. Ahead of the match between Aston Villa and Chelsea, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the match between Aston Villa and Chelsea be played?

The Premier League match between Aston Villa and Chelsea will be played on October 16, Sunday.

Where will the match between Aston Villa and Chelsea be played?

The Premier League match between Aston Villa and Chelsea will be played at Villa Park in Birmingham.

What time will the match between Aston Villa and Chelsea begin?

The Premier League match between Aston Villa and Chelsea will begin at 6:30 pm IST, on October 16.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Aston Villa and Chelsea?

The Premier League match between Aston Villa and Chelsea will be telecast on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match between Aston Villa and Chelsea?

The Premier League match between Aston Villa and Chelsea will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Probable Starting Line-up:

Aston Villa Probable Starting Line-up: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Young; McGinn, Luiz, Ramsey; Buendia, Watkins, Coutinho

Chelsea Probable Starting Line-up: Arrizabalaga; Chalobah, Silva, Koulibaly; Azpilicueta, Kovacic, Loftus-Cheek, Chilwell; Mount; Pulisic; Aubameyang

