Aston Villa vs Liverpool Premier League Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Aston Villa vs Liverpool

For all their attacking prowess, Liverpool has struggled to recreate their form of last season in the Premier League this term. The club from Merseyside have 22 points in their kitty so far in the 2022-23 Premier League season.

Liverpool is placed sixth in the PL table, five points behind Manchester United at the time of writing. This seems like a far cry from the Liverpool side that was on the cusp of winning the elusive quadruple last season. That being said, Jurgen Klopp’s men were able to get some momentum before the international break and will be keen to continue in that manner.

Aston Villa has also had an underwhelming season so far, placed 12th in the Premier League table after accumulating a paltry 18 points in 15 league games this season. Unai Emery will be hoping to turn things around at Villa Park with a great deal of the season still left.

Ahead of the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Liverpool FC here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Premier League match between Aston Villa vs Liverpool FC be played?

The Premier League match between Aston Villa and Liverpool FC will be played on December 26, Monday.

Where will the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Liverpool FC be played?

The Premier League match between Aston Villa and Liverpool FC will be played at the Villa Park Stadium, in Birmingham.

What time will the Premier League match Aston Villa vs Liverpool FC begin?

The Premier League match between Aston Villa vs Liverpool FC will begin at 11:00 pm IST, on December 26.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Liverpool FC?

The Premier League match between Aston Villa and Liverpool FC will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Liverpool FC?

The Premier League match between Aston Villa and Liverpool FC will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

Aston Villa Probable Starting XI: Robin Olsen, Matty Cash, Tyrone Mings, Lucas Digne, John McGinn, Ezri Konsa, Boubacar Kamara, Philippe Coutinho, Jacob Ramsey, Danny Ings, Emi Buendía

Liverpool FC Probable Starting XI: Alisson Becker, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Fabinho, Thiago Alcântara, Roberto Firmino, Darwin Núñez, Mohamed Salah, Harvey Elliott

