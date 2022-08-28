Aston Villa vs West Ham United Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch EPL 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

A depleted West Ham United will look to secure their first win of the new Premier League season when they will take on Aston Villa on Sunday. The match between Aston Villa and West Ham United will be played at the Villa Park in Birmingham. The Hammers come into the fixture after conceding a 0-2 home defeat against Brighton and Hove Albion in their last encounter.

Aston Villa, on the other hand, have so far secured one win after playing three matches. In their last Premier League encounter, Aston Villa had to suffer a 3-1 defeat against Crystal Palace. Their solitary win of the new Premier League season occurred against Everton. With just three points from three matches, Aston Villa currently find themselves at 14th spot in the standings.

Ahead of Sunday’s EPL match between Aston Villa and West Ham United here is all you need to know:

What date EPL 2022-23 match between Aston Villa (AVL) and West Ham United (WHU) will be played?

The EPL 2022-23 match between Aston Villa (AVL) and West Ham United (WHU) will take place on August 28, Sunday.

Where will the EPL 2022-23 match Aston Villa (AVL) vs West Ham United (WHU) be played?

The EPL match between Aston Villa (AVL) and West Ham United (WHU) will be played at the Villa Park in Birmingham.

What time will the EPL 2022-23 match Aston Villa (AVL) vs West Ham United (WHU) begin?

The EPL match between Aston Villa (AVL) and West Ham United (WHU) will begin at 6:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Aston Villa (AVL) vs West Ham United (WHU) EPL match?

Aston Villa (AVL) vs West Ham United (WHU) EPL match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Aston Villa (AVL) vs West Ham United (WHU) EPL match?

Aston Villa (AVL) vs West Ham United (WHU) EPL match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Aston Villa (AVL) vs West Ham United (WHU) Possible Starting XI:

Aston Villa Predicted Starting Line-up: Emiliano Martinez, Matty Cash, Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings, Lucas Digne, John McGinn, Boubacar Kamara, Jacob Ramsey, Philippe Coutinho, Danny Ings, Ollie Watkins

West Ham United Predicted Starting Line-up: Lukasz Fabianski, Vladimir Coufal, Kurt Zouma, Thilo Kehrer, Aaron Cresswell, Declan Rice, Tomas Soucek, Jarrod Bowen, Said Benrahma, Pablo Fornals, Michail Antonio

