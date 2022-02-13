>ATA vs JUV Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Serie A match between Atalanta BC and Juventus: An in-form Juventus will travel to Atleti Azzurri d’Italia to take on Atalanta BC in Serie A. Juve will come into this game after a 2-1 victory over Sassuolo in the quarter-finals of the Coppa Italia and will look to carry the same moment to their domestic league.

After a horrendous start in Italy’s top tier, the Old Lady’s campaign have returned on track in the recent weeks as they are currently sitting at the 4th spot in the latest Serie A standings.

They are two points clear of 5th placed Atalanta and a victory in this game will further consolidate their place in the top four.

On the other hand, Atalanta will look to stun the Turin giants by winning this game and entering the top 4 on the Italian table.

Atalanta were beaten 2-3 at the hands of ten-man ACF Fiorentina unit in their most recent game and were subsequently knocked out of the Coppa Italia in quarters.

Ahead of today’s Atalanta BC and Juventus’ Serie A encounter; here is everything you need to know:

>ATA vs JUV Telecast

The match between Atalanta BC and Juventus will be televised on MTV in India.

>ATA vs JUV Live Streaming

The match between Atalanta BC and Juventus is available to be streamed live on Voot and JioTV in India.

>ATA vs JUV Match Details

The match will be played on Monday, February 14 at Atleti Azzurri d’Italia. The game between Atalanta BC and Juventus will start at 01:15 am (IST).

>ATA vs JUV Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

>Captain- Vlahovic

>Vice-Captain- Morata

>ATA vs JUV Dream11 Team Prediction

>Goal-Keeper: Szczesny

>Defenders: Danilo, De Ligt, Demiral, Djimsiti

>Midfielders: Rabiot, Pessina, Cuadrado

>Forward: Vlahovic, Morata, Boga

>Atalanta BC vs Juventus probable XI:

>Atalanta BC predicted starting XI: Sportiello; Djimsiti, Demiral, Toloi; Hateboer, De Roon, Freuler, Zappacosta; Pessina; Boga, Muriel

>Juventus predicted starting XI: Szczesny; Danilo, De Ligt, Bonucci, Sandro; Locatelli, Zakaria, Rabiot; Cuadrado, Vlahovic, Morata

