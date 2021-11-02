>ATA vs MUN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s UEFA Champions League 2021-22 match between Atalanta and Manchester United: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United will lock horns with Atalanta in midweek in a UEFA Champions League match at the Atleti Azzurri d’Italia. The Red Devils are coming into this game after registering a clinical 3-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League and will look to build on it.

United’s Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo, veteran Uruguayan forward Edinson Cavani and England international Marcus Rashford scored one goal each to guide their side to a comfortable win.

Meanwhile, Atalanta were held for a 2-2 draw in their last league game at the hands of Maurizio Sarri’s Lazio last weekend.

The last time, Atalanta faced the Manchester giants in the reverse leg fixture; Ronaldo inspired his side to a 3-2 win at Old Trafford by scoring a late winner and the Serie A side will look to avoid the same fate, this time around.

>Ahead of tonight’s UEFA Champions League game between Atalanta and Manchester United; here are all the details about the match:

>ATA vs MUN Telecast

The UEFA Champions League 2021-22 match between Atalanta and Manchester United will be televised on Sony Ten 2 HD and Sony Ten 2 SD in India.

>ATA vs MUN Live Streaming

The match between Atalanta and Manchester United is available to be streamed live on SonyLiv App.

>ATA vs MUN Match Details

The match between Atalanta and Manchester United will be played on Wednesday, November 3, at Atleti Azzurri d’Italia. The game between ATA vs MUN will start at 01:30 am (IST).

>ATA vs MUN Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Raphael Varane

Vice-Captain: Cristiano Ronaldo

>ATA vs MUN Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Juan Musso

Defenders: Davide Zappacosta, Jose Luis Palomino, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof

Midfielders: Ruslan Malinovskyi, Mario Pasalic, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford

Strikers: Duvan Zapata, Cristiano Ronaldo

>Atalanta vs Manchester United probable XI:

Atalanta Possible Starting Line-up: Juan Musso, Davide Zappacosta, Jose Luis Palomino, Rafael Toloi, Berat Djimsiti, Ruslan Malinovskyi, Mario Pasalic, Robin Gosens, Aleksey Miranchuk, Duvan Zapata, Luis Muriel

Manchester United Possible Starting Line-up: David De Gea, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof, Phil Jones, Harry Maguire, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard, Cristiano Ronaldo, Mason Greenwood

