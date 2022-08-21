Atalanta vs AC Milan Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Serie A 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

AC Milan started their title defence on a convincing note after securing a comfortable 4-2 win against Udinese in their opening fixture. AC Milan’s Croatian striker Ante Rebic scored a brace in the match to earn three points for his side The defending champions next face a buoyant Atalanta on Monday. The match between Atalanta and AC Milan will be played at the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo.

Atalanta claimed a 0-2 away win against Sampdoria in their first match of Serie A. Italian defender Rafael Toloi opened the scoring for his side in the 26th minute of the match. Later, in injury time, Nigerian winger Ademola Lookman found the back of the net to earn a two-goal cushion for Atalanta.

Ahead of the Serie A 2022-23 match between Atalanta and AC Milan, here is all you need to know:

When will the Serie A 2022-23 match between Atalanta (ATN) and AC Milan (MIL) be played?

The Serie A 2022-23 match between Atalanta and AC Milan will take place on August 22, Monday.

Where will the Serie A 2022-23 match Atalanta (ATN) vs AC Milan (MIL) be played?

The Serie A match between Atalanta and AC Milan will be played at the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo.

What time will the Serie A 2022-23 match Atalanta (ATN) vs AC Milan (MIL) begin?

The Serie A match between Atalanta and AC Milan will begin at 12:15 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Atalanta (ATN) vs AC Milan (MIL) Serie A match?

Atalanta vs AC Milan Serie A match will be televised on Sports 18 channel.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Atalanta (ATN) vs AC Milan (MIL) Serie A 2022-23 match?

Atalanta vs AC Milan Serie A match is available to be streamed live on the Voot app.

Atalanta vs AC Milan Starting XI:

Atalanta Predicted Starting Line-up: Juan Musso, Rafael Toloi, Memeh Caleb Okoli, Berat Djimsiti, Hans Hateboer, Marten de Roon, Teun Koopmeiners, Joakim Maehle, Mario Pasalic, Duvan Zapata, Luis Muriel

AC Milan Predicted Starting Line-up: Mike Maignan, Davide Calabria, Pierre Kalulu, Fikayo Tomori, Theo Hernandez, Ismael Bennacer, Sandro Tonali, Rafael Leao, Brahim Diaz, Junior Messias, Ante Rebic

