Atalanta vs Inter Milan Serie A Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Atalanta vs Inter Milan Serie A Match Live

On Sunday, Atalanta hosts Inter Milan in the final Serie A game before the World Cup break, with both clubs desperate for three points to keep pace with league leaders Napoli.

Inter Milan surged into the top four in Serie A with a 6-1 hammering of Bologna on Wednesday, Goals from Edin Dzeko, Federico Dimarco, and Lautaro Martinez gave Simone Inzaghi’s side a sizeable lead before halftime. Dimarco scored again early in the second half, Hakan Calhanoglu added a fifth from the spot, and Robin Gosens rounded up the scoring.

Meanwhile, Atalanta suffered their third defeat in four games against Lecce. Lecce routed Atalanta 2-1, in only their second win of the season. Two goals from Federico Baschirotto and Federico Di Francesco in the opening half-hour was enough for the minnows to secure the win. Duvan Zapata did cut the lead in half before halftime, but Atalanta couldn’t find the net for the rest of the match.

It will be intriguing to see which side emerges on top on Sunday.

Ahead of the match between Atalanta and Inter Milan, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Serie A match between Atalanta and Inter Milan be played?

The Serie A match between Atalanta and Inter Milan will be played on November 13, Sunday.

Where will the Serie A match between Atalanta and Inter Milan be played?

The Serie A match between Atalanta and Inter Milan will be played at the Gewiss Stadium.

What time will the Serie A match between Atalanta and Inter Milan begin?

The Serie A match between Atalanta and Inter Milan will begin at 5:00 pm IST, on November 13.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Serie A match between Atalanta and Inter Milan?

The Serie A match between Atalanta and Inter Milan will be telecast on the Sports 18 Network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Serie A match between Atalanta and Inter Milan?

The Serie A match between Atalanta and Inter Milan will be streamed live on the Voot app and JioTV.

Atalanta Predicted Line-up: Musso (Gk), Maehle, Demiral, Scalvini, Hateboer, Roon, Ederson, Pasalic, Boga, Lookman, Zapata

Inter Milan Predicted Starting Line-up: Onana (Gk), Skriniar, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Martinez, Dzeko

