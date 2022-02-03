>ATH vs RM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Copa del Rey 2021-22 match between Athletic Bilbao and Real Madrid: Athletic Bilbao will look to avenge their Spanish Super Cup defeat when they play host to Real Madrid on Thursday night in the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey.

Carlo Ancelotti’s men last week defeated Bilbao in the Super Cup final 2-0 before the international break. Real’s French striker Karim Benzema and Croatian playmaker Luka Modric were on the target as Los Blancos added yet another trophy in their cabinet.

Bilbao are also struggling in their domestic league as they are currently sitting at ninth place on the La Liga table. They will come into this game after defeating Rayo Vallecano 1-0 on January 23 in their domestic competition and will look to carry the same momentum against the league leaders.

Advertisement

Real, meanwhile, were held for a 2-2 draw by Elche in La Liga in their most recent game.

Telecast, live stream, date, time and venue; here is all you want to know about today’s Copa del Rey match between Athletic Bilbao and Real Madrid.

>ATH vs RM Telecast

The Copa del Rey 2021-22 match between Athletic Bilbao and Real Madrid will not be telecasted in India.

>ATH vs RM Live Streaming

The Copa del Rey match between Athletic Bilbao and Real Madrid can be streamed live on the ESPN+ app. Fans can also follow the live update in both teams respective social media handles.

>ATH vs RM Match Details

The match between Athletic Bilbao and Real Madrid will be played on Friday, February 4, at 02:00 am (IST) at the San Mamés Barria. The game between Athletic Bilbao and Real Madrid will start at 02:00 am (IST).

>ATH vs RM Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Advertisement

Captain: Vinicius Junior

Vice-Captain: Karim Benzema

ATH vs RM Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Thibaut Courtois

Defenders: David Alaba, Lucas Vazquez, Mikel Balenziaga, Inigo Martinez

Midfielders: Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Alex Berenguer

Strikers: Vinicius Junior, Karim Benzema, Inaki Williams

>Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid probable XI:

Athletic Bilbao Possible Starting line-up: Unai Simon; Mikel Balenziaga, Inigo Martinez, Yeray Alvarez, Oscar De Marcos; Unai Vencedor, Dani Garcia, Iker Muniain, Alex Berenguer; Raul Garcia, Inaki Williams

Real Madrid Possible Starting line-up: Thibaut Courtois; Nacho, Eder Militao, David Alaba, Lucas Vazquez; Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric; Marco Asensio, Vinicius Junior, Karim Benzema

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.