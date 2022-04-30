Athletic Club vs Atletico Madrid Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch La Liga 2021-22 Coverage on TV in India

Defending champions Ateltico Madrid will be aiming for full three points against Athletic Club in order to keep their chances of qualifying for next season’s Champions League alive. The two teams are set to take on each other on May 1, at the San Mames.

Atletico Madrid will come into the fixture after bagging just one point in their last La Liga match against Granada. Diego Simeone’s men are currently at fourth spot in the La Liga standings with 61 points from 33 matches.

On the other hand, Athletic Club will come into the fixture after registering a 2-3 win against Cadiz in their last La Liga match. Athletic Club (48 points from 33 matches) are presently at eighth spot on the points table.

Ahead of the La Liga match between Athletic Club and Atletico Madrid; here is all you need to know:

What date La Liga match between Athletic Club (ATH) and Atletico Madrid (ATL) will be played?

The La Liga match between Athletic Club (ATH) and Atletico Madrid (ATL) will take place on May 1, Sunday.

Where will the La Liga match Athletic Club (ATH) vs Atletico Madrid (ATL) be played?

The match between Athletic Club (ATH) and Atletico Madrid (ATL) will be played at San Mames.

What time will the La Liga match Athletic Club (ATH) vs Atletico Madrid (ATL) begin?

The match between Athletic Club (ATH) and Atletico Madrid (ATL) will begin at 12:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Athletic Club (ATH) vs Atletico Madrid (ATL) match?

Athletic Club (ATH) vs Atletico Madrid (ATL) match will be televised on Sports 18 channel.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Athletic Club (ATH) vs Atletico Madrid (ATL) match?

Athletic Club (ATH) vs Atletico Madrid (ATL) match is available to be streamed live on the Voot app.

Athletic Club (ATH) and Atletico Madrid (ATL) Possible Starting XIs

Athletic Club Predicted Starting Line-up: Unai Simon, Oscar de Marcos, Daniel Vivian, Inigo Martinez, Yuri Berchiche, Nico Williams, Mikel Vesga, Dani Garcia, Iker Muniain, Raul Garcia, Inaki Williams

Atletico Madrid Predicted Starting Line-up: Jan Oblak, Jose Gimenez, Reinildo, Mario Hermoso, Marcos Llorente, Hector Herrera, Geoffrey Kondogbia, Renan Lodi, Yannick Carrasco, Luis Suarez, Antoine Griezmann

