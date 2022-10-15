Athletic Club vs Atletico Madrid Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch La Liga 2022-23 Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Atletico Madrid will aim for full three points in their next fixture to remain in the top-four of the La Liga standings. For Atletico, it will not be an easy task to extend their two-match unbeaten streak as they are set to face an upbeat Athletic Club on Sunday.

The match between Athletic Club and Atletico Madrid will be played at the San Mames in Bilbao.

Third-placed Athletic Club have won five of their first eight matches to secure a solid start to the new La Liga season. However, Ernesto Valverde’s men could only manage a point against Sevilla in their last La Liga encounter.

Atletico Madrid clinched a resounding 2-1 triumph over Girona in their last La Liga fixture.

Ahead of Sunday’s La Liga match between Athletic Club and Atletico Madrid; here is all you need to know:

What date La Liga 2022-23 match between Athletic Club (ATH) and Atletico Madrid (ATL) will be played?

The La Liga 2022-23 match between Athletic Club (ATH) and Atletico Madrid (ATL) will take place on October 16, Sunday.

Where will the La Liga 2022-23 match Athletic Club (ATH) vs Atletico Madrid (ATL) be played?

The La Liga match between Athletic Club (ATH) and Atletico Madrid (ATL) will be played at the San Mames in Bilbao.

What time will the La Liga 2022-23 match Athletic Club (ATH) vs Atletico Madrid (ATL) begin?

The La Liga match between Athletic Club (ATH) and Atletico Madrid (ATL) will begin at 12:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Athletic Club (ATH) vs Atletico Madrid (ATL) La Liga match?

Athletic Club (ATH) vs Atletico Madrid (ATL) La Liga match will be televised on Sports 18 channel in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Athletic Club (ATH) vs Atletico Madrid (ATL) La Liga match?

Athletic Club (ATH) vs Atletico Madrid (ATL) La Liga match will be streamed live on Voot and Jio TV.

Athletic Club (ATH) vs Atletico Madrid (ATL) Possible Starting XI:

Athletic Club Predicted Starting Line-up: Unai Simon, Oscar de Marcos, Yeray Alvarez, Inigo Martinez, Inigo Lekue, Oihan Sancet, Dani Garcia, Alex Berenguer, Iker Muniain, Nico Williams, Inaki Williams

Atletico Madrid Predicted Starting Line-up: Jan Oblak, Nahuel Molina, Stefan Savic, Jose Gimenez, Reinildo, Yannick Carrasco, Angel Correa, Koke, Axel Witsel, Antoine Griezmann, Matheus Cunha

