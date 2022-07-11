ATK Mohun Bagan: Coach Juan Ferrando's Dream to Win All Tournaments

ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Juan Ferrando is not shying away from his ambition and is eyeing a clean sweep of trophies for the club next season.

The Mariners will be in action in the latter stages of the AFC Cup, the Durand Cup, the ISL and possibly even the Super Cup and Ferrando wants to win it all.

“I can’t predict the future. But I can talk about my dreams. My dream is to win the AFC Cup, the Durand Cup, the Championship, and the Super Cup. We are working our way, preparing the team with a good plan, and this is our target. In my point of view, we have a good team, we have good players but this is the moment to show ourselves.

“Of course, the opponent in the AFC Cup will be very strong because we are talking about the semifinals, we are not talking about play-off before the group stage. But it’s the same in the championship when you play the last games against Jamshedpur FC, against Hyderabad FC, these are not easy games, it’s necessary to prepare a good plan. It requires proper training, quality training and everyone needs to be ready to face the challenge," he said.

The Spaniard, who led the Mariners to the semifinals of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 season, has fuelled the team with new signings for the upcoming longer season.

“I’m incredibly excited for the new season because this season is different. Firstly, we have a great opportunity in August with the Durand Cup. I think the championship in front of us is a great opportunity to try to give our best. Then, you have the Super Cup, so, it’s going to be an amazing season," he said.

