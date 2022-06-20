ATK Mohun Bagan Complete Asish Rai Transfer From Hyderabad FC

ATK Mohun Bagan have finalised the transfer of Asish Rai from Hyderabad FC, for an undisclosed fee, the Telangana club announced on Monday.

The 23-year-old defender has been with Hyderabad FC since the club’s first season in 2019-20, and has been an integral part of the team over the course of three seasons.

Hyderabad FC thanked Asish Rai for his time and services to the club and wished him the best for his future.

He made 48 appearances for the Nizams, starting 15 games in HFC’s recent title-clinching season, and was called up for the National Team camp after his performances in the ISL 2021-22.

