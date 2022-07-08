ISL Transfer News: ATK Mohun Bagan Rope in Vishal Kaith; Kerala Blasters, FC Goa and Odisha FC Announce Foreign Signing

Indian Super League heavyweights ATK-Mohun Bagan on Friday announced the signing of former Chennaiyin FC goalkeeper Vishal Kaith on a three-year contract.

The Mariners, who lost the ISL Winner’s Shield to Jamshedpur FC last season, have also roped in promising 19-year-old goalkeeper Arsh Anwer Sheikh.

Both of them have been sent to Spain for a three-week pre-season training under their goalkeeping coach Javier Pindado, the club said in a statement.

Head coach Juan Ferrando will also be present during the camp which is arranged specially for the goalkeepers, it added.

With Kaith on board, it now remains to be seen whether Amrinder Singh stays with the side for the upcoming season.

Born in Himachal Pradesh, Kaith joined Shillong Lajong FC ahead of the 2014-15 I-League.

He was part of FC Pune City’s squad in the 2016 ISL without getting a game, but in the next season, he was at goal for a large part of their campaign.

He earned seven clean sheets for the Stallions, which was joint-most for the season.

He joined Chennaiyin FC ahead of the 2019-20 season and featured prominently in their runners-up finish.

In 2020-21, he continued his good work in goal for Chennaiyin FC.

Overall, he has played 70 matches in the ISL, of which he has 173 saves. He has kept clean sheets in 19 matches, while conceding 98 goals.

Kerala Blasters FC sign Apostolos Giannou

Kerala Blasters FC have completed their first foreign signing of the season as they secured the services of Australian striker Apostolos Giannou, the club announced on Friday. The move remains subject to a medical test which will be completed in due course.

The 32-year-old who signed a one-year deal with the club arrives from A-League side Macarthur FC.

Giannou has represented Australia at all youth-team levels. He has also amassed 12 appearances with the Australian senior national team, recording 2 goals and 4 assists. He also made 1 appearance for the Greek national team.

Commenting on the Blaster’s first foreign signing of the summer Karolis Skinkys said, “I’m very happy Apostolos finally joined Kerala Blasters, he was our target for the last two years. He is a hardworking attacker who fits our style of play. I also like him because he is a player who plays for the team. I wish him the best time in Kerala!"

"I’m really excited to be signing for Kerala Blasters. I will put my all for the team to achieve the goals it has for this year." said a happy Giannou upon signing with his new club.

FC Goa Rope in Iker Guarrotxena

FC Goa have added another Spanish striker to their ranks as Iker Guarrotxena has joined the club on a two-year deal, the club confirmed on Friday.

Guarrotxena spent last season in the colours of UD Logrones in the Primera Division RFEF (Spanish third-tier) where he was the fourth-highest goal-scorer in the league with 14 strikes that included a hat-trick and two braces. With 17 goal contributions in all (including three assists), the Spaniard’s play helped Logrones secure a place in the promotion play-offs.

“It’s an honour to be a part of FC Goa. The Club has only a few foreign players and I’m proud to be among the chosen few. FC Goa showed confidence in me, and hence, I’ll try my best to take them to new heights," Guarrotxena said to fcgoa.in after signing on the dotted line.

Born and raised in the city of Bilbao in northern Spain, Iker Guarrotxena spent the major part of his football career in his home country. With a large Spanish contingent in place with the Gaurs, the winger-forward should feel at ease with the playing style.

Odisha FC Sign Pedro Martin

Odisha FC have signed former Atletico Madrid striker Pedro Martin, the club announced on Friday.

Martin has had a long career in Spain playing for the likes of Atletico Madrid, Numancia and Tenerife.

The Spaniard is Odisha FC’s ninth signing this season and their fifth foreign acquisition.

He is expected to further strengthen their attack that already includes new signing Diego Mauricio.

The Juggernauts have had a busy transfer window since the arrival of head coach Josep Gombau and will look to challenge for the top spots in the upcoming ISL season.

