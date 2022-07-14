ATK Mohun Bagan to Play AFC Cup Inter-zonal Semifinal at Home in September

India’s ATK Mohun Bagan will play their AFC Cup Inter-Zone Semi-finals on September 7 at the Salt Lake Stadium, the draw confirmed on Thursday.

The other Inter-Zone playoffs will see Eastern Long Lions of Hong Kong hosting the winners of the Central Zone while ATK Mohun Bagan will take on the ASEAN champions, with the matches being be played on September 6 and 7 respectively.

The ASEAN Zone representatives will be finalised following the Zonal Semi-finals between Indonesia’s PSM Makassar and Kedah Darul Aman of Malaysia (August 9) and Vietnam’s Viettel FC and Malaysia’s Kuala Lumpur City FC (August 10), with the winners to face off in the ASEAN Zonal Final - to be hosted by the winners of the Viettel FC-Kuala Lumpur last four tie - on August 24.

FC Khujand from Tajikistan will host the Central Zonal Final against PFC Sogdiana from Uzbekistan on August 17 while Eastern Long Lions and ATK Mohun Bagan qualified for the Inter-Zone Semi-finals as the East and South Zone winners respectively.

After a lacklustre start to its AFC Cup campaign, the Green and Maroon brigade progressed to the inter-zone semifinal playoff of the tournament with a thumping 5-2 win over Maziya SC.

Juan Ferrando’s side finished as winners of Group D with six points, level with Bashundhara Kings, but progressed on account of their superior head-to-head and goal difference.

ATK Mohun Bagan though, look like a different side after the club signed two defenders, Guinean Florentin Pogba and Australian Brendan Hamill, to bolster their line-up.

A couple of noticeable changes include forwards David Williams and Roy Krishna parting ways with the club. While Krishna left the franchise after three successful years, Williams departed after two seasons.

(With inputs from PTI)

