ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC Indian Super League Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC Live?

ATK Mohun Bagan will face Bengaluru FC at the Salt Lake Stadium on Sunday. Mohun Bagan are currently fourth in the Indian Super League table with 27 points from 15 games till now. They defeated Odisha in their last outing courtesy of two goals from Dimitri Petratos. In an otherwise decent showing, the red card to Ashique Kuruniyan in stoppage time was the only major setback.

Bengaluru has seen a new resurgence in their side over the last few matches. They were struggling at the start of the season, finding it difficult to put up points on the board. They recently turned over a new leaf and remain undefeated in their last four games. They are now sixth in the ISL 2022-23 table with 22 points from 16 games so far. The Bengaluru-based side defeated Chennaiyin FC convincingly in their last match 3-1 as Sivasakthi Narayanan netted two goals.

The last time these two teams met, ATK Mohun Bagan scraped through with a 1-0 victory as Petratos got himself on the scoresheet.

Advertisement

Ahead of the Indian Super League match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Indian Super League match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC be played?

The Indian Super League match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC will be played on February 5, Sunday.

Where will the Indian Super League match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC be played?

The Indian Super League match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC will be played at the Salt Lake Stadium, West Bengal.

At what time will the Indian Super League match ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC begin?

The Indian Super League match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC will begin at 7:30 pm IST, on February 5.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Indian Super League match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC?

Advertisement

The Indian Super League match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Indian Super League match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC?

The Indian Super League match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.

Probable Starting XI:

Advertisement

ATK Mohun Bagan Probable Starting XI: Vishal Kaith, Subhasish Bose, Brendan Hamill, Pritam Kotal, Asish Rai, Carl McHugh, Glan Martins, Liston Colaco, Hugo Boumous, Manvir Singh, Dimitri Petratos

Bengaluru FC Probable Starting XI: Gurpreet Sandhu, Alan Costa, Sandesh Jhingan, Parag Shrivas, Prabir Das, Roshan Naorem, Suresh Wangjam, Javier Hernandez, Rohit Kumar, Roy Krishna, Sivasakthi Narayanan

Read all the Latest Sports News here