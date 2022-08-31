ATK Mohun Bagan vs Indian Navy Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Durand Cup 2023 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

ATK Mohun Bagan will take on the Indian Navy in the ongoing Durand Cup 2022 Group B encounter on Wednesday, August 31 at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

The Mariners have four points from three games and are currently second in the group, behind Mumbai City FC. Mohun Bagan will enter the game fresh off a 1-0 victory over arch-rivals Emami East Bengal.

ASIA CUP 2022: FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS

Despite winning the Kolkata Derby, the Mariners have had a disappointing Durand Cup campaign, with only one win in three games. Given the dire situation that Juan Ferrando’s team is in right now, a win is the only way to ensure qualification.

Even if ATK Mohun Bagan wins, their qualification will be determined by the result of the Rajasthan United vs Indian Navy match. If Rajasthan wins that game, they will have seven points one point more than the Mariners, and will advance directly to the quarterfinals from the group with the already qualified Mumbai City FC.

Advertisement

For the Indian Navy, the match is nothing more than dead rubber as they have no chances of qualifying for the knockout stages. They have still not managed to secure a win in the tournament. They couldn’t find the net against East Bengal and were held to a goalless draw. Against the mighty Mumbai side, the Indian Navy conceded four goals and suffered a humiliating defeat.

Ahead of Monday’s Durand Cup 2023 match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Indian Navy, here is all you need to know:

What date will the Durand Cup 2023 match be played?

The Durand Cup 2023 matches between ATK Mohun Bagan and Indian Navy will take place on Wednesday, August 31.

Where will the Durand Cup 2023 match be played?

The Durand Cup 2023 match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Indian Navy will be played at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

What time will the Durand Cup 2023 match begin?

Advertisement

The Durand Cup 2023 match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Indian Navy will begin at 6:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Durand Cup 2023 matches?

The Durand Cup 2023 matches will be telecast live on the Sports18 Network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Durand Cup 2023 match?

The Durand Cup 2023 matches are available to be streamed live on the Voot app and website.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Indian Navy Predicted Starting Line-up:

Advertisement

ATK Mohun Bagan: Vishal Kaith (Gk), Carl McHugh, Hugo, Florentin Pogba, Joni Kauko, Ashique Kuruniyan, Pritam Kotal, Boumous, Subhasish Bose, Liston Colaco Deepak Tangri, Asish Rai

Indian Navy: Vishnu (GK), Sreyas V G, Abhishek Joshy, Pintu Mahata, Bibake Thapa, Vivek, Novin Gurung, Navjot Singh, Harikrishna AU, Britto PM, Adresh Mattummal

Read all the Latest Sports News and Breaking News here