ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters FC Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch ISL 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Chennaiyin FC’s win over FC Goa confirmed playoff qualification for Kerala Blasters FC yesterday. Ivan Vukomanovic’s men will now be aiming to end their league-stage campaign in the Indian Super League on a winning note. Kerala Blasters, in their next match, will be facing ATK Mohun Bagan on Saturday. The Indian Super League match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Kerala Blasters will take place at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata. A victory against the Kolkata giants will also help the Yellow Army in securing a top-four berth. In their last match, Kerala Blasters had to concede a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Bengaluru FC.

Meanwhile, ATK Mohun Bagan will also look for the full three points from their next encounter to qualify for the playoffs. After claiming 28 points from 18 matches, Juan Ferrando’s men are now placed in fifth position on the points table.

Ahead of the ISL match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Kerala Blasters FC, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the ISL 2022-23 match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Kerala Blasters FC be played?

The ISL 2022-23 match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Kerala Blasters FC will take place on February 18, Saturday.

Where will the ISL 2022-23 match ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters FC be played?

The ISL match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Kerala Blasters FC will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

At what time will the ISL 2022-23 match ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters FC begin?

The ISL match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Kerala Blasters FC will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters FC ISL match?

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters FC match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters FC ISL match?

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters FC match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters FC Possible Starting XI:

ATK Mohun Bagan Predicted Starting Line-up: Vishal Kaith, Pritam Kotal, Brendan Hamill, Asish Rai, Slavko Damjanovic, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Glan Martins, Federico Gallego, Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh, Dimitri Petratos

Kerala Blasters FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Prabhsukhan Gill, Nishu Kumar, Ruivah Hormipam, Victor Mongil, Jessel Carneiro, Jeakson Singh, Ivan Kaliuzhnyi, Sahal Samad, Apostolos Giannou, Rahul KP, Dimitrios Diamantakos

