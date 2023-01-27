ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC Indian Super League Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC Live?

ATK Mohun Bagan will battle it out against Odisha FC on January 28, Saturday, at the Salt Lake stadium. Mohun Bagan are currently fifth in the Indian Super League table with 24 points from 14 games, including seven wins, three draws and four defeats. The Green and Maroon brigade etched out a goalless 0-0 draw against Chennaiyin in their last outing. Prior to that, they suffered a narrow 1-0 loss against league leaders Mumbai City FC. They will be hoping to return to winning ways in their fixture against Odisha.

The Odisha-based club are currently sixth in the ISL table with seven wins and six losses in 14 games. They had to suffer an excruciating 3-1 loss against Bengaluru FC in their last encounter. With both teams so close to the top four places, this game could help either team make inroads towards those coveted positions.

Ahead of the Indian Super League match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Odisha FC, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Indian Super League match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Odisha FC be played?

The Indian Super League match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Odisha FC will be played on January 28, Saturday.

Where will the Indian Super League match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Odisha FC be played?

The Indian Super League match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Odisha FC will be played at the Salt Lake Stadium, West Bengal.

At what time will the Indian Super League match ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC begin?

The Indian Super League match between ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC will begin at 7:30 pm IST, on January 28.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Indian Super League match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Odisha FC?

The Indian Super League match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Odisha FC will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Indian Super League match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Odisha FC?

The Indian Super League match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Odisha FC will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.

Probable Starting XI:

ATK Mohun Bagan Probable Starting XI: Vishal Kaith, Subhasish Bose, Brendan Hamill, Pritam Kotal, Asish Rai, Carl McHugh, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Liston Colaco, Hugo Boumous, Manvir Singh, Dimitri Petratos

Odisha FC Probable Starting XI: Amrinder Singh, Carlos Delgado, Osama Malik, Narender Gahlot, Yendrembam Denechandra Meitei, Thoiba Singh Moirangthem, Saúl Crespo, Raynier Fernandes, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Diego Maurício, Nanda Kumar

